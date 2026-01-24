Shashi Tharoor Stands Firm: No Apologies Over Operation Sindoor
In a recent statement, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor defended his position on Operation Sindoor, maintaining he hasn’t violated party lines. Speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival, Tharoor addressed speculated tensions within Congress, emphasizing national interests should transcend political differences, particularly regarding India’s security and response to terrorism.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday reaffirmed his stance on Operation Sindoor, asserting that he has adhered strictly to the party's positions in Parliament. His comments came during a session at the Kerala Literature Festival, where he addressed perceived tensions between himself and Congress leadership.
Tharoor underscored that his only public dissent was on Operation Sindoor, an issue on which he has been vocally steadfast. He said this amidst rumors of discord over what some speculate to be a snub by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Kochi event, and alleged attempts by state leaders to marginalize him.
Tharoor elaborated on his view, advocating for a firm but cautious approach toward conflict, particularly with Pakistan, stressing that actions should target terrorist camps specifically. Despite such internal party differences, he argued that national interests should always come first, aligning with Nehru's sentiment on India's survival and prominence.
