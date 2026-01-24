Shashi Tharoor Stands Firm: No Apologies Over Operation Sindoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday reaffirmed his stance on Operation Sindoor, asserting that he has adhered strictly to the party's positions in Parliament. His comments came during a session at the Kerala Literature Festival, where he addressed perceived tensions between himself and Congress leadership.

Tharoor underscored that his only public dissent was on Operation Sindoor, an issue on which he has been vocally steadfast. He said this amidst rumors of discord over what some speculate to be a snub by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Kochi event, and alleged attempts by state leaders to marginalize him.

Tharoor elaborated on his view, advocating for a firm but cautious approach toward conflict, particularly with Pakistan, stressing that actions should target terrorist camps specifically. Despite such internal party differences, he argued that national interests should always come first, aligning with Nehru's sentiment on India's survival and prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)