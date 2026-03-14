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Delhi University Denies Rahul Gandhi's Allegations of Discriminatory Interviews

Delhi University has refuted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims about interviews eliminating students based on caste. The university clarified that admissions prioritize CUET scores, not interviews. Gandhi's remarks, linking recruitment discrimination to caste, sparked controversy. Some DU professors highlighted that many SC, ST, and OBC candidates were rejected as 'not found suitable'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:06 IST
Delhi University Denies Rahul Gandhi's Allegations of Discriminatory Interviews
allegations
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University has publicly dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim that interviews are used to eliminate students based on caste criteria. The university emphasized that their primary admission method revolves around CUET scores rather than interviews, thereby countering Gandhi's allegations.

Gandhi, addressing an event in Lucknow, accused DU of using interviews to filter out students by caste. He alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's rankings reflect a lack of representation from marginalized communities, stirring broader discussions on institutional biases.

This controversy has extended to the Indian National Teachers' Congress and some professors, who pointed out that despite advertised teaching positions, many candidates from reserved categories were rejected post-interview, labeled as 'not found suitable'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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