Tragic Farewell: Three Brave Hearts Consigned to Flames After Doda Tragedy

In a heart-wrenching farewell, the mortal remains of Sudhir Narwal, Mohit Chauhan, and Jobanjit Singh were laid to rest at their native places in Haryana and Punjab. The soldiers were part of a tragic accident where their Army vehicle fell into a gorge in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir.

The soldiers were on an anti-terror mission when their vehicle veered off a road at the Khanni top, resulting in a 200-foot plunge. The loss reverberated through their communities as mourning family members and officials gathered to pay their respects.

Each soldier's service and commitment were remembered amid emotional ceremonies. From the heartfelt 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chants to the dignified salutes, the tributes resounded with pride and sorrow. Their untimely deaths highlight the ongoing sacrifices made by the armed forces.