BJD Battles Fake News: Forged Suspension Letter Sparks Outrage
The BJD party in Odisha filed a police complaint about a fake letter circulating online that falsely claims the suspension of former Simulia MLA Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi. The letter reportedly aims to tarnish the party's image and confuse supporters. BJD demands a swift police investigation to stop the spread of misinformation.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Odisha has lodged a police complaint following the circulation of a bogus letter purportedly from the party, which erroneously claims the suspension of Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, former MLA of Simulia.
BJD media coordinator Priyabrata Majhi has accused unknown miscreants of spreading false information on social media. The message, alleging Panigrahi's suspension, is reportedly designed to undermine the party's credibility and sow doubt among its ranks.
Majhi urged law enforcement to act swiftly to identify and apprehend those behind the forgery to preserve public order and halt the dissemination of misleading content.
