Left Menu

Nouri al-Maliki's Polarizing Return to Iraqi Politics

Former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki has been nominated as the candidate for prime minister by Iraq's dominant political bloc, raising concerns among Sunnis and Kurds. His candidacy comes after caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani stepped aside. Maliki's return is expected to stir political tensions and international challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 25-01-2026 01:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 01:32 IST
Nouri al-Maliki's Polarizing Return to Iraqi Politics
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraq's dominant political alliance has put forward former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki as its candidate for the country's prime ministerial role. The decision follows a strategic withdrawal by caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, clearing the way for al-Maliki's nomination supported by the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shiite parties.

The nomination of al-Maliki, who previously served two terms as prime minister, could be controversial, especially among Iraq's Sunni minority. Despite opposition from the National Political Council, an influential Sunni party, the Sunni Azm Alliance has shown support for al-Maliki, highlighting political rifts within the country.

The new government will face international scrutiny, particularly concerning US and Iranian interests. One significant challenge will be managing Iran-backed militias, whose disarmament is a contentious issue amid concerns of an Islamic State resurgence, particularly as the US transfers detainees from Syria to Iraq.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NBA Game Postponed After Minneapolis Shooting Sparks Protests

NBA Game Postponed After Minneapolis Shooting Sparks Protests

 Global
2
Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

 India
3
Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

 India
4
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026