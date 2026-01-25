Nouri al-Maliki's Polarizing Return to Iraqi Politics

Iraq's dominant political alliance has put forward former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki as its candidate for the country's prime ministerial role. The decision follows a strategic withdrawal by caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, clearing the way for al-Maliki's nomination supported by the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shiite parties.

The nomination of al-Maliki, who previously served two terms as prime minister, could be controversial, especially among Iraq's Sunni minority. Despite opposition from the National Political Council, an influential Sunni party, the Sunni Azm Alliance has shown support for al-Maliki, highlighting political rifts within the country.

The new government will face international scrutiny, particularly concerning US and Iranian interests. One significant challenge will be managing Iran-backed militias, whose disarmament is a contentious issue amid concerns of an Islamic State resurgence, particularly as the US transfers detainees from Syria to Iraq.

(With inputs from agencies.)