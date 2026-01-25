Myanmar's Contentious Election: A Military Power Play?

Myanmar is in the midst of conducting a controversial phased general election, overseen by the military-led government, as a civil conflict engulfs the nation. The process, proceeding amidst significant opposition, is viewed by many analysts as an effort by the military to solidify its control by employing proxy parties.

With the National League for Democracy disbanded, only junta-approved parties are in the race, leading to the dominance of the Union Solidarity and Development Party. Critics, including the UN and Western nations, deem the election a sham, arguing that without a viable opposition, the process lacks credibility.

Despite international skepticism, Myanmar's military anticipates increased recognition and engagement post-election, asserting that the polls have broad public support. They resist criticism, pointing to substantial voter turnout and deeming the electoral exercise a pathway to democracy and peace in the conflict-ridden nation.