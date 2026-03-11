Left Menu

Haryana's Political Crossroads: INLD's Crucial Decision Amidst Rajya Sabha Elections

The INLD needs to determine its stance in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls for two seats from Haryana. With BJP, Congress, and an Independent candidate in the contention, the INLD's decision could sway the results. INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala emphasizes decisions will reflect public sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:15 IST
The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) faces a significant decision in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections for Haryana, as party leaders deliberate whether to support a candidate or abstain. The elections, slated for March 16, have seen intensified competition from BJP, Congress, and an Independent candidate.

Abhay Singh Chautala, INLD's chief, has consulted various party members and emphasized that the final choice will be guided by the public's sentiments. Tensions rose as he criticized Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda for labeling the INLD as a shadow of the BJP, while Hooda demanded the INLD to clarify their voting intentions.

The political landscape remains volatile with the BJP holding 48 MLAs, Congress with 37, and the dynamics potentially shifting due to possible cross-voting. As the day of the election looms, the INLD's decision could prove pivotal in shaping Haryana's Rajya Sabha representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

