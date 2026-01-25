Infiltrators Threaten the Core of 'Laluvad': Rohini Acharya Speaks Out

Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad, has launched a scathing attack on individuals she labels as 'infiltrators and conspirators' within the party. Her allegations, shared in a social media post, suggest an internal coup aimed at dismantling 'Laluvad', the ideology championed by her father.

Acharya's comments, released just hours before the RJD's national executive meeting in Patna, demand introspection from the party's leadership. She notes that these 'infiltrators' have steadily gained control, overshadowing those who genuinely support the party's founding principles.

Having previously distanced herself from politics after being disillusioned by family and party dynamics, Acharya's remarks signal a deepening rift within the RJD. Despite speculation about her motivations, she remains a vocal advocate for the ideology of her father, Lalu Prasad.