Infiltrators Threaten the Core of 'Laluvad': Rohini Acharya Speaks Out
Rohini Acharya, daughter of Lalu Prasad, has accused infiltrators of trying to dismantle the essence of 'Laluvad' within the RJD. Her social media post critiqued the current leadership and questioned their motives, while calling for introspection. She previously quit politics, citing internal pressures and family ties.
- Country:
- India
Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad, has launched a scathing attack on individuals she labels as 'infiltrators and conspirators' within the party. Her allegations, shared in a social media post, suggest an internal coup aimed at dismantling 'Laluvad', the ideology championed by her father.
Acharya's comments, released just hours before the RJD's national executive meeting in Patna, demand introspection from the party's leadership. She notes that these 'infiltrators' have steadily gained control, overshadowing those who genuinely support the party's founding principles.
Having previously distanced herself from politics after being disillusioned by family and party dynamics, Acharya's remarks signal a deepening rift within the RJD. Despite speculation about her motivations, she remains a vocal advocate for the ideology of her father, Lalu Prasad.
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Escalate in Kannur Over Fund Misappropriation Allegations
Political Tensions Erupt in Payyanur: A Clash of Allegations and Protests
Scotland Steps In: Political Tensions Displace Bangladesh from T20 World Cup
Political Tensions Ignite in West Bengal: Allegations and Flames
Spy Games and Geopolitical Tensions: Iran's Influence in Bolivia