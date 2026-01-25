Left Menu

Strengthening Alliances: India-US Discuss Trade and Security Amid Strained Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with a US Congressional delegation on enhancing India-US relations through trade, security, and technology. Despite past tensions, both nations aim to advance negotiations for a trade deal. Discussions emphasized strengthening partnerships amid international and regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 15:03 IST
In an effort to reinforce the ties between India and the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with a visiting US Congressional delegation. The talks focused on deepening cooperation in the areas of trade, security, and critical technologies.

The meeting, which included US Ambassador Sergio Gor, was deemed 'productive,' with considerable attention placed on enhancing the bilateral partnership despite lingering tensions between the two nations.

This visit, featuring notable figures such as Jimmy Patronis, Mike Rogers, and Adam Smith, signifies a collective intent to move forward with a potential trade agreement, particularly following past challenges related to tariffs and policy differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

