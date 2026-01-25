Left Menu

Renaming Controversy: A Clash of Names and Policies

Sanjay Raut criticizes Maharashtra BJP minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha for suggesting the removal of colonial names, urging him to also reconsider using 'Trump' in his real estate project since tariffs were imposed by the US President. The debate underscores tensions between historical ties and contemporary diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 15:45 IST
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha recently called for a review of the name of King Edward Memorial Hospital, citing its colonial legacy as inappropriate for modern India. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticized this move, pointing out Lodha's real estate project named after former US President Donald Trump.

Raut argued that Lodha should follow his own advice and remove 'Trump' from his project, given the tariffs imposed on India during Trump's presidency. This name-change controversy comes amid wider discussions on the relevance of historical figures in place names.

The Lodha group, known for its luxury real estate ventures, is currently building a high-end residential tower in Mumbai named after Trump, raising questions on the consistency of the narrative of detaching from foreign influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

