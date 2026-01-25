Myanmar Elections: Military's Grip Tightens Amid Controversy
Myanmar's military-led elections concluded, cementing control despite criticisms of fairness. The Union Solidarity and Development Party dominated early rounds, ensuring military influence in parliament. Amidst civil strife, significant areas abstained, while ASEAN refused to certify results. Aung San Suu Kyi remained sidelined; implications of a single-party rule loom.
Voting in Myanmar's general election concluded this Sunday, finalizing a process that ensures the military and its allies will maintain significant control over the government. Critics argue the elections were neither free nor fair, aiming to legitimize the military's power after its coup in 2021.
The Union Solidarity and Development Party has secured a majority in the initial rounds, benefiting from the 25% of parliamentary seats reserved for the military. Meanwhile, ongoing civil conflicts have prevented voting in over a fifth of Myanmar's townships.
International skepticism remains, with ASEAN not recognizing the electoral process. Former leader Aung San Suu Kyi's absence in these elections highlights a shift towards military dominance, raising concerns about democratic erosion and increased potential for a single-party rule.
