Legacy of a Tribal Icon: Shibu Soren's Posthumous Padma Bhushan Sparks Bharat Ratna Demand
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren thanked the Centre for awarding the Padma Bhushan to late Shibu Soren, while the JMM and Congress advocated for a Bharat Ratna. Revered for his work in tribal rights and state formation, Shibu Soren's legacy is marked both by his political achievements and legal challenges.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his gratitude to the Indian government for posthumously honoring his late father, Shibu Soren, with the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award. However, the ruling party, JMM, continues to press for the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor, for the tribal leader.
Shibu Soren, a founding member of JMM, played a crucial role in advocating for tribal rights and the establishment of Jharkhand as a separate state in 2000. Despite controversies, including legal battles and short-lived terms as Chief Minister, his contributions to social justice and regional politics are widely acknowledged.
A key figure in both state and national politics, Soren served multiple terms in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Known for his activism against feudal exploitation, his legacy endures as a source of pride and advocacy for the marginalized sections of society. The campaign for a Bharat Ratna continues as a tribute to his lifelong dedication.