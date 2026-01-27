Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds ICE's Role in Milan Winter Games

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will support diplomatic security at the Milan Cortina Winter Games, but their role has sparked controversy. Despite assurances that ICE won't run immigration operations, Milan's mayor and Italian authorities express concerns. ICE's involvement follows a controversial RAI TV report.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are set to play a significant security role in the forthcoming Milan Cortina Winter Games, as affirmed by US embassy sources in Rome.

The announcement states that federal ICE agents will exclusively assist diplomatic security units and will refrain from engaging in any immigration enforcement efforts.

The decision has sparked a stir, with Milan's Mayor Giuseppe Sala expressing disapproval of ICE's presence, citing divergence from Milan's democratic security values. The debate follows a recent RAI TV broadcast of ICE agents in a contentious scenario in Minneapolis.

