Global Markets Ride High Amid Trade Tensions and Strong Earnings
World shares reached record highs as investors remain optimistic about U.S. earnings despite President Trump's tariff threats. NasDAQ and global indexes surged, with commodities like gold and silver rising due to dollar concerns. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continue to impact market dynamics.
World shares attained record highs on Tuesday, bolstered by investor optimism ahead of a slew of major U.S. earnings. Although President Donald Trump's threats to hike tariffs on South Korean imports stirred concerns, they largely left stock markets unscathed while boosting gold and silver prices, reflecting confidence in multiple asset classes.
Nasdaq futures rose by 0.7% as investors awaited results from tech giants Microsoft, Apple, and Tesla. Additionally, South Korea's KOSPI rebounded from initial losses to surpass a 2% increase, lifting European stocks and driving the MSCI World Stock Index to new peaks.
Market analysts cited a shift back to fundamentals following the resolution of the Greenland trade tension, coupled with Japanese fiscal expansion efforts. The U.S. dollar continued its downward trajectory amid geopolitical concerns, impacting commodities like gold and silver positively. Eyes remain on the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting, which comes amidst political discord in Washington and ongoing currency market volatility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
