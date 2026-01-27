Ominous Attacks: Russian Missiles Devastate Ukrainian Cities Amid Peace Talks Pressure

Overnight, Russian missiles and drones unleashed destruction on the Ukrainian cities of Odesa and Kharkiv, leaving at least two dead and 23 wounded, including children and a pregnant woman, Ukrainian officials reported. This relentless assault on Ukraine's second-largest city resulted in widespread power outages, affecting 80% of the area.

The attacks are part of Moscow's ongoing winter campaign targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, notably damaging facilities and causing significant power disruptions. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the violent assaults, which included the launching of over 50 drones in Odesa alone, as a 'brutal' escalation amid peace talks pressure.

Zelenskiy called for increased international efforts to press Moscow into accepting a peace deal. As talks brokered by the U.S. continue, Ukraine's allies are urged to exert more pressure on Russia, which demands territorial concessions as a condition to cease hostilities.

