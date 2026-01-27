Left Menu

Ominous Attacks: Russian Missiles Devastate Ukrainian Cities Amid Peace Talks Pressure

Russian missiles and drones struck the Ukrainian cities of Odesa and Kharkiv, causing fatalities, injuries, and extensive power outages. The attacks target Ukraine's energy infrastructure amid ongoing peace negotiations. President Zelenskiy urged for greater international pressure on Moscow as the conflict escalates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:01 IST
Ominous Attacks: Russian Missiles Devastate Ukrainian Cities Amid Peace Talks Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Overnight, Russian missiles and drones unleashed destruction on the Ukrainian cities of Odesa and Kharkiv, leaving at least two dead and 23 wounded, including children and a pregnant woman, Ukrainian officials reported. This relentless assault on Ukraine's second-largest city resulted in widespread power outages, affecting 80% of the area.

The attacks are part of Moscow's ongoing winter campaign targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, notably damaging facilities and causing significant power disruptions. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the violent assaults, which included the launching of over 50 drones in Odesa alone, as a 'brutal' escalation amid peace talks pressure.

Zelenskiy called for increased international efforts to press Moscow into accepting a peace deal. As talks brokered by the U.S. continue, Ukraine's allies are urged to exert more pressure on Russia, which demands territorial concessions as a condition to cease hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026