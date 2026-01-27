BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Makes Strategic First Visit to West Bengal
BJP national president Nitin Nabin commenced a two-day visit to West Bengal, marking his first trip to the state since assuming charge. The visit gains prominence as it precedes upcoming assembly elections. Nabin's schedule includes multiple organizational meetings and ceremonial events as part of his strategic outreach.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Durgapur | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:04 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP national president Nitin Nabin arrived in West Bengal on Tuesday for a two-day visit, marking his first trip to the state since taking over his new role.
Nabin was greeted at Andal airport by party state president Samik Bhattacharya and other senior leaders, highlighting the visit's significant political implications ahead of the assembly elections.
During his stay, Nabin will engage in strategic meetings and attend cultural events, emphasizing outreach and organization strengthening across key districts to bolster BJP's position in the competitive electoral landscape of West Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)