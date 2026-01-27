Markets Jitter as Mega-Cap Earnings and Fed Meeting Set the Stage

Investors are closely watching market movements as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq prepare for gains driven by mega-cap earnings, while the Dow faces pressure from a drop in UnitedHealth shares due to a Medicare payment proposal.

Despite Boeing's swing to profit and gains at UPS and GM, airlines face hurdles with widespread cancellations due to harsh winter weather. Meanwhile, economic indicators such as parcel carrier revenues remain a critical tool for assessing the U.S. economic health.

Attention turns to the Federal Reserve's meeting as investors anticipate stable interest rates, with additional focus on consumer confidence figures and the looming government funding deadline amid rising scrutiny of Trump's immigration policies.