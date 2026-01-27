DMK vs Congress: Power-Sharing Tensions Escalate in Tamil Nadu

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu is becoming increasingly volatile as power-sharing discussions stir tensions between the DMK and its ally, Congress. Recent comments by a DMK MLA criticizing Congress MPs for raising the power-sharing issue have intensified disputes within the coalition.

Addressing the controversy, DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi underlined the importance of discretion among party members. He urged them to avoid public discussions on alliances and seat allocation, focusing instead on strategies for electoral success to prevent unnecessary conflicts.

The directive followed provocative remarks by DMK legislator G Thalapathy, which sparked criticism from TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, heightening the discord between the two parties. According to reports, Bharathi highlighted that decisions on political alliances would be made by the leadership at an appropriate time.

