Nashik and Dhule Gear Up for Municipal Leadership Elections

The Nashik Municipal Corporation is set to elect its mayor and deputy mayor. Divisional Commissioner Dr. Pravin Gedam has issued directives for special meetings in Nashik, Dhule, Ahilyanagar, and Jalgaon, as well as Malegaon, scheduled for February 7. Maharashtra's municipal corporation elections took place on January 15.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is poised to hold its crucial mayoral and deputy mayoral elections this Friday, as confirmed by Divisional Commissioner Dr. Pravin Gedam.

Special sessions are being organized for NMC and other municipal bodies, including Dhule, Ahilyanagar, and Jalgaon, following Gedam's orders on Tuesday. These sessions aim to streamline leadership selections.

Meanwhile, Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC), which is also under the Maharashtra jurisdiction, is slated to conduct its mayoral elections on February 7. This comes after statewide municipal corporation elections were held on January 15, setting the stages for new local governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

