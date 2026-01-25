Mystery in Thane: Shiv Sena (UBT) Corporators Go Incommunicado

In a growing political mystery, several areas in Thane district's Kalyan and Dombivali have been plastered with posters of four missing Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators. These politicians, Madhur Mhatre, Kirti Dhone, Rahul Kot, and Swapnali Kene, disappeared shortly after securing their positions in the recent civic elections.

Members of Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, expressed their frustration over failed attempts to reach the corporators and demanded answers about their conduct post-elections. Despite their persistent efforts, the exact location of the corporators remains a puzzle, leading to increased tensions within the party.

As the Shiv Sena (UBT) trails behind Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and BJP in the municipality standings, concerns grow about the potential reasons behind the disappearances—ranging from safety threats to possible criminal activities. Local party leader Sharad Shivraj Patil has even filed a police report, suspecting various pressures or illegal motives potentially influencing the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)