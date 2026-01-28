Left Menu

Philip Glass Pulls Symphony from Rebranded Kennedy Center Amid Controversy

Philip Glass withdrew his Symphony No. 15 from the Kennedy Center, citing conflicts with its current values. The center was renamed to include Donald Trump, sparking withdrawals by artists and condemnation from Democrats and the Kennedy family. The symphony was set to celebrate 250 years since the Declaration of Independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 01:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 01:20 IST
Renowned composer Philip Glass has withdrawn the much-anticipated world premiere of his Symphony No. 15 'Lincoln' from the renowned Kennedy Center. The decision comes in light of the center's rebranding under former President Donald Trump's leadership, which Glass feels contradicts the values represented in his work.

The decision marks a significant statement by Glass, who has joined a growing list of artists to pull their performances from the once-esteemed venue. Citing the center's revamped name, now including Trump alongside President John F. Kennedy, Glass expressed that his composition, which celebrates Abraham Lincoln, no longer aligns with the venue's direction.

The symphony's premiere was intended as a highlight of the center's '250 Years of Us' program, commemorating the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The rebranding efforts have drawn criticism from Democrats and denouncements from the Kennedy family, concerned about the legacy of the slain president.

