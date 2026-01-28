Yen's Surge Spurs Speculation of Market Intervention

The Japanese yen has experienced a notable surge of nearly 4% since last Friday, all without any monetary intervention from Tokyo in the foreign exchange market. The currency's rise to a two-and-a-half-month high mirroring 153.00 per dollar followed checks by the New York Federal Reserve, sparking buzz about a potential joint U.S.-Japan intervention.

Despite this, such coordinated action remains improbable. However, Japan might still consider a unilateral intervention, potentially with tacit U.S. approval. Japan's history of FX market maneuvers, including significant yen-buying interventions in previous years, underscores its willingness to act when deemed necessary.

Market analysts highlight the yen's recent depreciation tied to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's fiscal promises, including tax cuts, as a catalyst. With traders on edge and a historical currency misalignment, Japan could opt for intervention to bolster the yen, aligning it closer to its fair value and easing market tensions.

