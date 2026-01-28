SoftBank Eyes Major Investment in OpenAI

SoftBank, a leading player in global investments, is in discussions to potentially invest up to $30 billion in artificial intelligence powerhouse OpenAI. The details were reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.

As the AI industry continues to expand, this investment could signify a substantial boost in OpenAI's capabilities and innovations. Such a move would enhance SoftBank's influence in the technology sector, aligning with its strategy of backing transformative technologies.

While Reuters was unable to confirm the report immediately, the news has garnered significant attention from the business and technology communities, eager to see how this possible investment might shape the future of AI development.

