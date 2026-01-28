SoftBank Eyes Major Investment in OpenAI
SoftBank is reportedly discussing a significant investment of up to $30 billion in OpenAI, signaling potential major growth in the AI sector. The Wall Street Journal reported the news, though Reuters has not yet been able to independently verify these claims.
SoftBank, a leading player in global investments, is in discussions to potentially invest up to $30 billion in artificial intelligence powerhouse OpenAI. The details were reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.
As the AI industry continues to expand, this investment could signify a substantial boost in OpenAI's capabilities and innovations. Such a move would enhance SoftBank's influence in the technology sector, aligning with its strategy of backing transformative technologies.
While Reuters was unable to confirm the report immediately, the news has garnered significant attention from the business and technology communities, eager to see how this possible investment might shape the future of AI development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SoftBank
- OpenAI
- investment
- AI
- technology
- Wall Street
- Reuters
- funding
- global
- negotiations
ALSO READ
Wall Street Steady Amid Tech Gains and Medicare Concerns
Wall Street Rally: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Reach Record Highs Amid Tech Earnings Surge
Ladera Technology Expands its Global Footprint with New Singapore Hub
Controversy Surrounds University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya
Market Tumult: Intel's Slide & Geopolitical Tensions Weigh Down Wall Street