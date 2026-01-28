Left Menu

SoftBank Eyes Major Investment in OpenAI

SoftBank is reportedly discussing a significant investment of up to $30 billion in OpenAI, signaling potential major growth in the AI sector. The Wall Street Journal reported the news, though Reuters has not yet been able to independently verify these claims.

Updated: 28-01-2026 06:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 06:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SoftBank, a leading player in global investments, is in discussions to potentially invest up to $30 billion in artificial intelligence powerhouse OpenAI. The details were reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.

As the AI industry continues to expand, this investment could signify a substantial boost in OpenAI's capabilities and innovations. Such a move would enhance SoftBank's influence in the technology sector, aligning with its strategy of backing transformative technologies.

While Reuters was unable to confirm the report immediately, the news has garnered significant attention from the business and technology communities, eager to see how this possible investment might shape the future of AI development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

