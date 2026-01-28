Left Menu

U.S. Population Growth Hits Historic Low Amid Migration Slump

The U.S. population growth has slowed to a historic low, increasing by just 0.5% as migration drops. Data shows a significant decrease in domestic moves, impacting states differently. The decline coincides with political changes and immigration policies under Presidents Biden and Trump, affecting industries reliant on immigrant labor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2026 01:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 01:20 IST
U.S. Population Growth Hits Historic Low Amid Migration Slump
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. is experiencing its lowest population growth rate since the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent federal data reports a mere 0.5% increase, translating to an addition of 1.8 million people, totaling 341.8 million residents. Every state saw slowed growth, except for Montana and West Virginia.

Globally, international migration also declined sharply over the past year, dropping from 2.7 million to 1.3 million. Christine Hartley from the Census Bureau attributes this reduction primarily to the diminished net international migration, as birth and death rates remained stable.

This trend aligns with the transition from President Biden's administration to President Trump's, known for its strict immigration policies. With continued plans to tighten immigration, the impact on industries, especially those dependent on immigrant labor, is anticipated. South Carolina led the states in population growth, while declines were reported in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Vermont, and West Virginia.

In Florida, there was a significant drop in interstate migration, with numbers falling steeply from previous years. The economic implications of these shifts remain under scrutiny by economists and policymakers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026