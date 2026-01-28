U.S. Population Growth Hits Historic Low Amid Migration Slump

The U.S. is experiencing its lowest population growth rate since the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent federal data reports a mere 0.5% increase, translating to an addition of 1.8 million people, totaling 341.8 million residents. Every state saw slowed growth, except for Montana and West Virginia.

Globally, international migration also declined sharply over the past year, dropping from 2.7 million to 1.3 million. Christine Hartley from the Census Bureau attributes this reduction primarily to the diminished net international migration, as birth and death rates remained stable.

This trend aligns with the transition from President Biden's administration to President Trump's, known for its strict immigration policies. With continued plans to tighten immigration, the impact on industries, especially those dependent on immigrant labor, is anticipated. South Carolina led the states in population growth, while declines were reported in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Vermont, and West Virginia.

In Florida, there was a significant drop in interstate migration, with numbers falling steeply from previous years. The economic implications of these shifts remain under scrutiny by economists and policymakers alike.

