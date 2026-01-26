Venezuela Progresses in Release of Political Prisoners

In a significant development, over 104 political prisoners were released in Venezuela, as confirmed by Alfredo Romero, head of the human rights group Foro Penal.

This mass release follows a previous announcement by interim President Delcy Rodriguez, who stated that 626 people have been freed. The timeline for these releases, however, remains unspecified.

Rodriguez is set to engage with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, to ensure transparency and verification of the released individuals in Venezuela.