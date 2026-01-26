Left Menu

Venezuela Progresses in Release of Political Prisoners

Over 104 political prisoners were released in Venezuela as part of an ongoing process, according to Foro Penal. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez reported 626 total releases. Rodriguez plans to discuss verification with the UN Human Rights Commissioner, Volker Turk.

In a significant development, over 104 political prisoners were released in Venezuela, as confirmed by Alfredo Romero, head of the human rights group Foro Penal.

This mass release follows a previous announcement by interim President Delcy Rodriguez, who stated that 626 people have been freed. The timeline for these releases, however, remains unspecified.

Rodriguez is set to engage with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, to ensure transparency and verification of the released individuals in Venezuela.

