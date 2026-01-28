Man Arrested After Attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar in Minneapolis

In a shocking incident in Minneapolis, a man was arrested for attacking Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar with a foul-smelling liquid during a public event. The assailant, who confronted Omar during her criticism of U.S. immigration practices, was swiftly subdued by security.

Omar, uninjured, continued to address the audience, emphasizing her call to abolish ICE and for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to resign or face impeachment. The attack followed her pointed remarks against immigration enforcement and President Trump's policies.

Police confirmed the arrest for third-degree assault, while forensic experts began gathering evidence. Omar remained unyielding, resuming her engagement amidst the incident. The U.S. Capitol Police noted a significant rise in threat assessments, reflecting increasing tensions in political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)