Man Arrested After Attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar in Minneapolis

A man attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar with a foul-smelling liquid during her event in Minneapolis, where she criticized U.S. immigration policies. Omar reiterated her stance against ICE and demanded the resignation of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. The assailant was arrested, and Omar resumed her remarks, unharmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 09:34 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 09:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking incident in Minneapolis, a man was arrested for attacking Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar with a foul-smelling liquid during a public event. The assailant, who confronted Omar during her criticism of U.S. immigration practices, was swiftly subdued by security.

Omar, uninjured, continued to address the audience, emphasizing her call to abolish ICE and for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to resign or face impeachment. The attack followed her pointed remarks against immigration enforcement and President Trump's policies.

Police confirmed the arrest for third-degree assault, while forensic experts began gathering evidence. Omar remained unyielding, resuming her engagement amidst the incident. The U.S. Capitol Police noted a significant rise in threat assessments, reflecting increasing tensions in political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

