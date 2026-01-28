Tragedy Strikes: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Perishes in Pune Plane Crash
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others tragically died in a plane crash in Pune district on Wednesday morning. The aircraft, a Learjet 45, crashed near Baramati due to reportedly poor visibility during landing, resulting in a fire. The incident occurred as Pawar was traveling for election campaigns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-01-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 10:43 IST
- Country:
- India
In a devastating incident on Wednesday morning, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others lost their lives in an aircraft crash in Pune district, officials reported.
The tragedy unfolded as their Learjet 45 aircraft veered off the runway near Baramati, subsequently catching fire. According to a source, poor visibility was noted by the pilot before attempting the landing.
Pawar was on his way from Mumbai to Baramati to participate in election campaigns. Following the crash, all onboard were quickly transported to the hospital. Pawar is survived by his wife Sunetra and two sons, Parth and Jay.
(With inputs from agencies.)