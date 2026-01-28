Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Addresses Speculation and Clarifies Absence from Congress Meet

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor dismissed reports of his possible shift to CPI(M) and explained his recent absence from a Congress meeting. He cited timing issues but plans to discuss his views with party leadership in the upcoming Parliament session, countering media speculations about his political affiliations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-01-2026 09:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 09:00 IST
Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has quelled media speculations about his possible move to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI(M), stating that reports of any such leanings were inaccurate. Tharoor clarified that his recent absence from a Congress strategic meeting was merely due to unfortunate timing as he was already engaged elsewhere.

Addressing a press gathering in New Delhi, Tharoor stated his intention to have direct discussions with the Congress leadership during the upcoming Parliament session. He pointed out that he only received the invite to Sonia Gandhi's critical meeting a day or two prior, making it impossible for him to adjust his pre-scheduled travel back from Dubai.

The Congress party, standing by Tharoor, dismissed rumors of his dissatisfaction, asserting his influential role within the party. Meanwhile, CPI(M) has likewise brushed aside speculation of any formal discussions with Tharoor regarding a shift in political alignment as mere media fabrications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

