Immigration Enforcement Showdown: Congress at Crossroads Over ICE Funding

Funding for the Department of Homeland Security and several other U.S. government agencies is at risk of expiring this week due to a political deadlock in Congress over immigration enforcement tactics.

The controversy centers around President Donald Trump's stringent measures targeting undocumented immigrants, which have inadvertently affected legal residents and U.S. citizens, raising public outcry and prompting calls from Democrats for stringent oversight and policy reforms.

As the deadline approaches, the threat of a government shutdown looms, sparking intense negotiations between Republicans and Democrats, who seek to insert protections and accountability measures for immigration enforcement agents within the budget bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)