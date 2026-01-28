Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Ajit Pawar Dies in Pune Plane Crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others perished in a plane crash in Pune district. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock and emphasized the need for a thorough investigation. The incident occurred during landing in Baramati, leaving a deep sense of loss among colleagues and followers.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's untimely death in a plane crash has sent shockwaves across the nation, with prominent leaders expressing their condolences.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conveyed her sentiments, underscoring the urgency of a comprehensive investigation into the crash that took place in Pune's Baramati area.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of Pawar and four others, highlighting the potential risks associated with aviation and prompting calls for a review of the circumstances surrounding the crash.

