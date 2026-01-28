Nation Mourns the Passing of Maharashtra's Visionary Leader
Farooq Abdullah, National Conference president, mourned the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. Abdullah praised Pawar's significant contributions to Maharashtra. Pawar was traveling to Pune for election preparations when the private aircraft crashed, killing him and four others. The nation faces an irreplaceable loss.
Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference president, has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic death of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash. Abdullah described Pawar as a transformative leader dedicated to reshaping the destiny of the state.
Pawar, a significant political figure, died while en route to Pune for election preparations. The crash, which occurred near Baramati in Pune district, claimed the lives of Pawar and four others during a failed emergency landing.
Abdullah extended his condolences to Sharad Pawar and family, emphasizing the loss as not just a personal tragedy but a national one. Pawar's contributions will be remembered as India mourns a remarkable leader.
