Tamil Nadu Mourns Ajit Pawar's Tragic Demise
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed deep sorrow over the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. Stalin conveyed heartfelt condolences to Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, empathizing with the immense loss experienced by the affected families.
In a tragic incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others lost their lives in a plane crash in Pune on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his deep sorrow over the unfortunate event.
Taking to social media, Stalin remarked that the scale of the tragedy was difficult to absorb. He offered his heartfelt condolences to Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, along with the families of all those who perished in the crash.
The aircraft crash, which happened in Pune district, has left a profound sense of grief and loss, as political leaders and citizens mourn the untimely demise of the deputy chief minister and the other victims.
