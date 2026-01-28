Tragedy Strikes: Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tragically passed away alongside four others in a plane crash near Baramati, Pune. Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed sorrow, calling Pawar a respected leader. The crash occurred as Pawar was en route to address rallies for upcoming elections.
In a tragic incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has died in a plane crash near Baramati in Pune district, which also claimed the lives of four others. Pawar was en route from Mumbai to Baramati to address rallies for the February 5 zilla parishad polls when the crash occurred.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed profound grief and extended his condolences to Pawar's family and supporters, highlighting the leader's dedication to serving Maharashtra. Sinha's statements were shared via an X post, emphasizing the widespread respect Pawar commanded throughout his career.
Pawar, aged 66, was a prominent figure within the Nationalist Congress Party. His untimely death has left a significant void in the state's political landscape, as he was known for his commitment to the welfare of the people and the notable impact he made in his role.
