Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tragically passed away alongside four others in a plane crash near Baramati, Pune. Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed sorrow, calling Pawar a respected leader. The crash occurred as Pawar was en route to address rallies for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:42 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has died in a plane crash near Baramati in Pune district, which also claimed the lives of four others. Pawar was en route from Mumbai to Baramati to address rallies for the February 5 zilla parishad polls when the crash occurred.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed profound grief and extended his condolences to Pawar's family and supporters, highlighting the leader's dedication to serving Maharashtra. Sinha's statements were shared via an X post, emphasizing the widespread respect Pawar commanded throughout his career.

Pawar, aged 66, was a prominent figure within the Nationalist Congress Party. His untimely death has left a significant void in the state's political landscape, as he was known for his commitment to the welfare of the people and the notable impact he made in his role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026