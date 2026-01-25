Snowfall Brings Hope and Tourists to Jammu and Kashmir
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlights the recent snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir as a positive development, attracting tourists and aiding water levels. The snowfall's timing prevented a potential drought, despite disrupting travel. Abdullah also discusses local governance and political issues regarding Jammu's statehood status and recent examination results.
The recent snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir is being embraced as a blessing, says Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. He emphasizes its dual benefits: attracting tourists and preventing potential drought conditions by revitalizing the water table.
This fresh snowfall, however, has disrupted traffic, particularly on the vital Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Abdullah reported on ongoing restoration efforts, such as restoring power to nearly pre-snowfall levels, while acknowledging challenges remain in remote areas.
Beyond the weather, Abdullah addressed political issues, criticizing BJP's stance on Jammu's statehood and calling for an end to divisive politics, especially related to regional exam results.
