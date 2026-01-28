Left Menu

Maharashtra Mourns Loss of Visionary Leader Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Congress leaders are in shock following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. Known for his dedication and leadership, Pawar's passing is seen as a significant loss to the state's governance and progress. His contributions will be deeply remembered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress leaders have expressed profound shock and grief following the untimely death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash in Pune. The state mourns the loss of a committed and capable administrator who played a pivotal role in Maharashtra's governance and development.

State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal conveyed his condolences, acknowledging Pawar's significant contributions to the state. Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad shared her deep sorrow, describing his death as not just a political but a personal loss, having worked closely with him over several years.

Pawar was celebrated for his punctuality, sincerity, and dedication to public welfare. Colleagues, including Senior NCP leader Deshmukh and Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Waddetiwar, lauded his work ethic and leadership, emphasizing the void his absence leaves in Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

