Tragedy in Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tragically died in a plane crash at Baramati, leading to the declaration of a holiday by the BMC. The crash, occurring on Wednesday morning, claimed the lives of Pawar and four others. A three-day state mourning was announced in his memory.

Updated: 28-01-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:19 IST
In a tragic turn of events, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar passed away in a plane crash at Baramati on Wednesday morning. The incident resulted in the immediate declaration of a holiday by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its employees.

The accident, which also claimed four other lives, prompted the Maharashtra government to announce a holiday on January 28, along with three days of state mourning as a tribute to Pawar's contributions.

Only BMC employees involved in emergency services were required to continue their duties as the state came to terms with the loss of a prominent political leader.

