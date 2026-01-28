Tragedy in Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash

In a tragic turn of events, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar passed away in a plane crash at Baramati on Wednesday morning. The incident resulted in the immediate declaration of a holiday by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its employees.

The accident, which also claimed four other lives, prompted the Maharashtra government to announce a holiday on January 28, along with three days of state mourning as a tribute to Pawar's contributions.

Only BMC employees involved in emergency services were required to continue their duties as the state came to terms with the loss of a prominent political leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)