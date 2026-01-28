Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Maharashtra Mourns Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, died in a plane crash alongside four others. His funeral, receiving full state honors, will be held in Baramati. Esteemed leaders, including the Prime Minister, are expected to attend. Maharashtra has announced a public holiday and three days of mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baramati | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:23 IST
Tragic Loss: Maharashtra Mourns Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

The late Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, will be laid to rest with full state honors in Baramati on Thursday. The tragic loss, stemming from a plane crash, has prompted the attendance of prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at the funeral set for 11 AM at Vidya Pratishthan ground.

The crash claimed the lives of five individuals, including Pawar's Personal Security Officer, an attendant, and two crew members. Pawar is remembered by his wife Sunetra, a sitting Rajya Sabha member, and their sons, Parth and Jay.

The state government of Maharashtra has declared Wednesday as a public holiday and initiated a three-day state mourning period to honor the late leader's service and legacy. This incident has elicited condolences from across the political landscape, underlining Pawar's influence and stature in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026