Tragic Loss: Maharashtra Mourns Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, died in a plane crash alongside four others. His funeral, receiving full state honors, will be held in Baramati. Esteemed leaders, including the Prime Minister, are expected to attend. Maharashtra has announced a public holiday and three days of mourning.
The late Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, will be laid to rest with full state honors in Baramati on Thursday. The tragic loss, stemming from a plane crash, has prompted the attendance of prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at the funeral set for 11 AM at Vidya Pratishthan ground.
The crash claimed the lives of five individuals, including Pawar's Personal Security Officer, an attendant, and two crew members. Pawar is remembered by his wife Sunetra, a sitting Rajya Sabha member, and their sons, Parth and Jay.
The state government of Maharashtra has declared Wednesday as a public holiday and initiated a three-day state mourning period to honor the late leader's service and legacy. This incident has elicited condolences from across the political landscape, underlining Pawar's influence and stature in Indian politics.
