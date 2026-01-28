Tragedy in Pune: Remembering Ajit Pawar's Legacy
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly paid tribute to Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash near Pune. Known for his political journey and leadership, Pawar was en route to Baramati for election campaigns. His passing prompted remembrances of his impactful work in politics.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly convened to honor the memory of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who tragically died in a plane crash. The incident occurred near Pune, claiming the lives of Pawar and four others during an attempted landing close to Baramati.
Speaker U T Khader detailed Pawar's illustrious political career, highlighting his dedication to the less fortunate and his influential contributions as a six-time Deputy Chief Minister. Known affectionately as Ajit Dada, Pawar was celebrated for his straightforward approach and significant role in the cooperative sector.
Tributes from prominent political figures recognized Pawar's leadership qualities and his ability to connect with constituents. He was on his way to Baramati to address public meetings related to the upcoming elections when the aircraft disaster struck.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shock and Suspicion: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash
Andhra Pradesh Politics Under Spotlight: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's Crucial Meetings in Delhi
Baramati Tragedy: Aviation Experts Scrutinize Causes of Fatal Crash Involving Deputy CM
Tragic Loss: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash
Tragic Loss: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash