Rising Demand: India’s Defence Tech Job Boom

India's defence technology sector is emerging as a significant source of innovative job opportunities. A new report outlines the industry's growth, highlighting that hiring has nearly doubled from 3,500 roles in 2022 to roughly 7,000 currently. This sector is becoming a catalyst for future-ready roles in the country.

CIEL HR Services reports that radar, RF, and secure communication technologies account for about 60% of the skills in demand. Over the past three years, compensation for high-tech defence roles has increased by about 30%, reflecting a burgeoning need for specialized skills imperative for execution in this field.

The report further indicates that air and aerospace systems represent about a third of the hiring demand, spurred by indigenous development and private-sector involvement. Other key areas include cyber and space technologies, which underscore a growing requirement for secure and data-driven systems.