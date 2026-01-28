Left Menu

Rising Demand: India’s Defence Tech Job Boom

India's defence technology sector is rapidly growing, with job opportunities doubling from 2022 to 2025. Key hiring areas include radar, RF, and secure communications, crucial due to the shift towards technology-driven warfare. The sector now represents a viable path for high-skill, globally relevant employment.

Updated: 28-01-2026 18:11 IST
India's defence technology sector is emerging as a significant source of innovative job opportunities. A new report outlines the industry's growth, highlighting that hiring has nearly doubled from 3,500 roles in 2022 to roughly 7,000 currently. This sector is becoming a catalyst for future-ready roles in the country.

CIEL HR Services reports that radar, RF, and secure communication technologies account for about 60% of the skills in demand. Over the past three years, compensation for high-tech defence roles has increased by about 30%, reflecting a burgeoning need for specialized skills imperative for execution in this field.

The report further indicates that air and aerospace systems represent about a third of the hiring demand, spurred by indigenous development and private-sector involvement. Other key areas include cyber and space technologies, which underscore a growing requirement for secure and data-driven systems.

