Amid ongoing protests in Iran, regional tensions have escalated with the US preparing a potential military response. This comes as the Iranian regime faces internal chaos due to a severe economic crisis. The situation has led to at least 6,221 casualties, according to activists.

Key Middle Eastern nations, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have refused to allow the US to utilize their airspace for military strikes, advocating for diplomatic paths. Simultaneously, the US has increased its military presence nearby with the USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided missile destroyers.

As the crackdown continues, activists report a significant death toll with over 42,300 arrests. The situation highlights the need for diplomacy, as regional leaders engage in negotiations to stabilize the area without resorting to conflict.

