U.S.-Taiwan: Navigating AI, Tech, and Diplomacy in an Evolving Partnership

Senior officials from Taiwan and the United States convened at a high-level forum to discuss collaboration on artificial intelligence, technology, and drones, reinforcing their critical economic partnership amid the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

Leading the discussions were Under Secretary for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg and Taiwan Economy Minister Kung Ming-hsin. The forum resulted in significant statements, including the Pax Silica Declaration, aiming to strengthen AI and semiconductor supply chains and bolster U.S.-Taiwan economic security.

The dialogue spanned topics from supply chain security and drone certification to tax barriers impeding investment—a crucial move given Taiwan's role in semiconductor production. Both nations agreed that stability in the Taiwan Strait is essential for global economic prosperity, further enhancing their strategic alliance.