Panda Diplomacy: The Unyielding Ambassadors of Peace

Giant pandas Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei have returned to their homeland in Sichuan, China, marking the first time since 1972 that Japan is without pandas. Their departure comes during strained relations between the two countries, reflecting broader political tensions in East Asia.

The pandas, who were born in Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in 2021, arrived at Chengdu's Tianfu International Airport early Wednesday morning. Over a WeChat post, the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda confirmed their safe transfer, highlighting their role in fostering mutual friendship between the nations.

China has frequently used its pandas as diplomatic tools, known as panda diplomacy, to build or repair international relations. With ongoing discussions with countries such as South Korea and Australia, China's panda diplomacy strategy remains a key aspect of its foreign policy endeavors.