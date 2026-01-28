Left Menu

Panda Diplomacy: The Unyielding Ambassadors of Peace

Twin giant pandas Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei return to China, leaving Japan panda-less for the first time since 1972, amid tense Sino-Japanese relations. China's panda diplomacy demonstrates its diplomatic strategy, offering pandas to various countries as symbols of goodwill during times of political strife and reconciliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Giant pandas Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei have returned to their homeland in Sichuan, China, marking the first time since 1972 that Japan is without pandas. Their departure comes during strained relations between the two countries, reflecting broader political tensions in East Asia.

The pandas, who were born in Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in 2021, arrived at Chengdu's Tianfu International Airport early Wednesday morning. Over a WeChat post, the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda confirmed their safe transfer, highlighting their role in fostering mutual friendship between the nations.

China has frequently used its pandas as diplomatic tools, known as panda diplomacy, to build or repair international relations. With ongoing discussions with countries such as South Korea and Australia, China's panda diplomacy strategy remains a key aspect of its foreign policy endeavors.

