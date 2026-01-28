Panda Diplomacy: The Unyielding Ambassadors of Peace
Twin giant pandas Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei return to China, leaving Japan panda-less for the first time since 1972, amid tense Sino-Japanese relations. China's panda diplomacy demonstrates its diplomatic strategy, offering pandas to various countries as symbols of goodwill during times of political strife and reconciliation.
Giant pandas Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei have returned to their homeland in Sichuan, China, marking the first time since 1972 that Japan is without pandas. Their departure comes during strained relations between the two countries, reflecting broader political tensions in East Asia.
The pandas, who were born in Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in 2021, arrived at Chengdu's Tianfu International Airport early Wednesday morning. Over a WeChat post, the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda confirmed their safe transfer, highlighting their role in fostering mutual friendship between the nations.
China has frequently used its pandas as diplomatic tools, known as panda diplomacy, to build or repair international relations. With ongoing discussions with countries such as South Korea and Australia, China's panda diplomacy strategy remains a key aspect of its foreign policy endeavors.
ALSO READ
U.S.-Taiwan: Navigating AI, Tech, and Diplomacy in an Evolving Partnership
Panda Diplomacy: Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei's Journey Home
Decoding the 16th Financial Commission: Implications for Center-State Relations
Mexico's Oil Trade Dilemma: Balancing Relations With Cuba and the US
Trump's Dollar Diplomacy: Balancing Weakness and Strength