Tragedy in Pune: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Crew Perish in Aircraft Crash
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with four others, was killed in an aircraft crash near Baramati airport. The aircraft, a Learjet, encountered poor visibility before crashing shortly after attempting to land. An investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has been initiated.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tragically died in an aircraft crash near Baramati airport. The accident claimed the lives of all five passengers, including Pawar and two experienced pilots, Captain Sumit Kapoor and co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak.
The ill-fated Learjet, operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, faced poor visibility conditions leading up to the crash. The aircraft, attempting a landing after a go-around, burst into flames upon crashing.
Aviation authorities have launched an investigation to determine the crash's cause. The incident has prompted national sorrow, with condolences from top political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Crash: The Baramati Airstrip Accident and Its Investigation
Tragic Learjet 45 Crash Sparks Forensic Investigation
Tragic Crash of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Aircraft: Investigations Underway
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation
Arizona Border Shooting Spurs Critical Investigation