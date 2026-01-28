Tragedy in Pune: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Crew Perish in Aircraft Crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tragically died in an aircraft crash near Baramati airport. The accident claimed the lives of all five passengers, including Pawar and two experienced pilots, Captain Sumit Kapoor and co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak.

The ill-fated Learjet, operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, faced poor visibility conditions leading up to the crash. The aircraft, attempting a landing after a go-around, burst into flames upon crashing.

Aviation authorities have launched an investigation to determine the crash's cause. The incident has prompted national sorrow, with condolences from top political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)