Nation Mourns NCP Leader Ajit Pawar's Tragic Plane Crash Death

Following the unexpected death of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) National President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash, the party organized a condolence meeting at its Central Office in Delhi. NCP passed a condolence resolution, a press statement confirmed.

Attendees, including national office-bearers and party workers, paid heartfelt tribute to Pawar, observing a two-minute silence in his honor. NCP General Secretary Brijmohan Shrivastav remembered Pawar's significant contributions to public service and governance, describing his untimely death as an irreparable loss for both the party and the nation.

The Maharashtra General Administration Department announced that Ajit Pawar's last rites will be conducted with full state honours. The Maharashtra government declared a state holiday and three days of mourning. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences to Pawar's family, as investigations into the crash continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)