Tragic Plane Crash Claims Life of Senior NCP Leader Ajit Pawar in Baramati

NCP leader Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash near Baramati airport. Top Maharashtra officials, including the Chief Minister, paid tribute. An investigation has commenced into the incident that claimed five lives. A state holiday and three days of mourning have been declared in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:44 IST
NCP SP MP Supriya Sule arrives at Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic event, senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar, aged 66, perished in a plane crash that occurred near the Baramati airport on Wednesday morning. Pawar was traveling from Mumbai to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections when the chartered plane crashed.

The crash, which claimed the lives of all five individuals onboard, including Pawar's personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots, has prompted a thorough investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Documents are being scrutinized as part of the inquiry into how the disaster unfolded.

High-profile figures gathered at Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati to honor Pawar, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and Governor Acharya Devvrat. In response to the unfortunate demise, the state government declared a state holiday and three days of mourning, with the national flag at half-mast across Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

