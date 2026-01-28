Tensions Rise as Trump Challenges Al-Maliki's Bid for Iraq's Premiership

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki has firmly rejected US President Donald Trump's threats regarding the withdrawal of support if al-Maliki returns to power. Al-Maliki, nominated by Iraq's dominant political bloc, accused the US of interfering in the country's internal affairs, violating its sovereignty.

Trump's criticism stems from al-Maliki's previous term, which saw Iraq descend into chaos and poverty, coinciding with the rise of the Islamic State. Washington views al-Maliki as too aligned with Tehran, complicating US efforts to influence Iraq's distance from Iran.

Despite political challenges, al-Maliki stands by the Coordination Framework's decision to nominate him for the premiership. A lack of quorum recently postponed a key parliamentary session. Trump's comments arrive amidst US-Iran tensions, hinting at the complexity of al-Maliki's potential premiership.