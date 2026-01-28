Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Trump Challenges Al-Maliki's Bid for Iraq's Premiership

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki defies US President Donald Trump's threat of withdrawing support should he return to power. Accused of mismanagement in the past, al-Maliki remains the Coordination Framework's nominee despite Trump's opposition and cancelled parliamentary proceedings delaying political decisions in Iraq.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:26 IST
Tensions Rise as Trump Challenges Al-Maliki's Bid for Iraq's Premiership
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki has firmly rejected US President Donald Trump's threats regarding the withdrawal of support if al-Maliki returns to power. Al-Maliki, nominated by Iraq's dominant political bloc, accused the US of interfering in the country's internal affairs, violating its sovereignty.

Trump's criticism stems from al-Maliki's previous term, which saw Iraq descend into chaos and poverty, coinciding with the rise of the Islamic State. Washington views al-Maliki as too aligned with Tehran, complicating US efforts to influence Iraq's distance from Iran.

Despite political challenges, al-Maliki stands by the Coordination Framework's decision to nominate him for the premiership. A lack of quorum recently postponed a key parliamentary session. Trump's comments arrive amidst US-Iran tensions, hinting at the complexity of al-Maliki's potential premiership.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026