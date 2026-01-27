Left Menu

Rising Inequality: Congress Criticizes Government's Economic Numbers

Ahead of the Union Budget release, Congress criticized the government's economic statistics, highlighting rising inequality and reduced welfare. They accused the government of presenting misleading figures and stressed the importance of real data. The party's report outlined discrepancies in GDP growth, manufacturing, FDI, and the 'Make in India' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
With the Union Budget on the horizon, the Congress party has raised significant concerns about the economic data being presented by the government. They argue that inequality is escalating, with welfare measures seemingly diminishing, as per their newly released economic report.

The report, unveiled by AICC's Research Department Chair Rajeev Gowda alongside Amitabh Dubey, points to discrepancies in the government's GDP growth figures and manufacturing data. It highlights issues like the falling value of the rupee, negative net FDI, and decreasing manufacturing employment.

Gowda criticized the government's focus on 'Make in India', citing a rise in agriculture's share but a drop in manufacturing jobs. Meanwhile, Dubey emphasized that increasing inequality signals deep-seated economic mismanagement. Both leaders demand transparency with accurate economic metrics over misleading figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

