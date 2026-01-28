Tragic Loss: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash

Maharashtra's political landscape has been struck by tragedy with the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati. The crash resulted in the loss of five lives, including that of Pawar.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray took to social media to share his shock and grief at Pawar's untimely demise. Thackeray, who worked closely with Pawar over the last several years, commended his smooth handling of legislative affairs and his warm and affectionate nature, a sentiment he publicly supported even when in opposition.

The civil aviation authority confirmed the crash involved a chartered plane that was traveling from Mumbai to Baramati. Onboard were five people, including Pawar, his PSO, attendant, and two crew members. Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has declared a state holiday and announced three days of mourning to honor the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister's contributions to the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)