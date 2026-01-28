High Stakes Negotiations: Trump's Ultimatum to Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, urging the nation to engage in nuclear talks or face severe repercussions. In a recent social media post, Trump emphasized the urgency of reaching a fair deal to prevent further escalation.

The president, who withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement during his first term, reminded Iran of the military strike that followed his last warning. He reiterated that any further attacks would be met with an even harsher response, and highlighted the movement of a U.S. naval force, led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, towards the Middle East.

Tensions have risen sharply between the U.S. and Iran after Iran's crackdown on internal protests. Trump has also pledged action if Iran restarts its nuclear program, following joint Israeli-U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)