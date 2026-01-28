A Tribute to Ajit Pawar: A Leader Maharashtra Will Miss
Former Union minister Suryakanta Patil mourns the loss of Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, who perished in a plane crash. Known for his dedication and influence, Pawar served as Deputy CM six times in 25 years, with unfulfilled dreams of becoming Chief Minister.
- Country:
- India
Former Union minister Suryakanta Patil expressed deep sorrow over the unexpected death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who tragically died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning.
Pawar, aged 66, had an unparalleled political career, serving as Deputy Chief Minister six times over the last 25 years. Patil described his passing as a monumental loss for Maharashtra, citing his exceptional work ethic and influence in state politics.
Patil, with tears in her eyes, recounted her last conversation with Pawar, regretting that she promised to congratulate him only upon becoming Chief Minister - a position he aspired to but never achieved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
