Left Menu

A Tribute to Ajit Pawar: A Leader Maharashtra Will Miss

Former Union minister Suryakanta Patil mourns the loss of Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, who perished in a plane crash. Known for his dedication and influence, Pawar served as Deputy CM six times in 25 years, with unfulfilled dreams of becoming Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:04 IST
A Tribute to Ajit Pawar: A Leader Maharashtra Will Miss
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union minister Suryakanta Patil expressed deep sorrow over the unexpected death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who tragically died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning.

Pawar, aged 66, had an unparalleled political career, serving as Deputy Chief Minister six times over the last 25 years. Patil described his passing as a monumental loss for Maharashtra, citing his exceptional work ethic and influence in state politics.

Patil, with tears in her eyes, recounted her last conversation with Pawar, regretting that she promised to congratulate him only upon becoming Chief Minister - a position he aspired to but never achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026